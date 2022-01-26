Kiev most likely plans to resolve Donbass situation through use of force — senator

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is most likely making plans to resolve the Donbass situation through the use of force, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Wednesday.

"The current Kiev regime, most likely, is making plans to once again attempt to resolve the problem of Donetsk and Lugansk by force, making these plans under recommendations of its Western masters in order to once again accuse Russia of that later without grounds," Matviyenko said, opening the spring Federation Council session.

According to the official, the West has started "a true informational war" against Russia.

"The fabricated lie about Russia’s aggressive plans is being literally wedged" into the minds of the international community, Matviyenko said. "The world moved from an ‘era of information’ to an ‘era of disinformation.’ The Western hysteria on accusing Russia of aggression, of the allegedly planned invasion of Ukraine — as usual, without grounds or evidence — is off the chart. In reality, beyond this fog of lies and deception, Ukraine is being actively exploited militarily, shipments of offensive weapons, including lethal ones, are underway instead of an implementation of the Minsk Agreements."

"We have not yet received an adequate written response to our justified demands of guarantees of security, prohibition of NATO’s eastward expansion, rejection of Ukraine’s and Georgia’s accession to NATO. The negotiations proceed slowly and with difficulties," Matviyenko underscored.