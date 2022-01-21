Lavrov warns Blinken about consequences of ignoring Russia’s concerns - ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made it clear to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that further ignoring Russia’s legal concerns would entail the most serious consequences, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after the talks between the two top diplomats in Geneva.

"It was made clear to Antony Blinken that further ignoring Russia’s legal concerns, first of all, those linked with the United States’ and its NATO allies’ advance in Ukraine amid the large-scale deployment of the alliance’s forces and weapons near our border, will have the most serious consequences," it said.

"It can be avoided if Washington positively responds to our draft agreements on security guarantees. We expect to receive the American side’s written article-by-article response next week," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations and stated that they are "in an unsatisfactory state." "It was agreed to invigorate expert work to normalize the operation of the countries’ diplomatic missions and stabilize the visa regime. The Russian side stands for the resumption of full-scale diplomatic presence on a reciprocal basis. We demand the American authorities immediately return the seized Russian diplomatic property," it said.

The situation in Ukraine was also among the topics at the talks. "Special attention was paid to the Ukrainian conflict. It was stressed that Kiev must fully implement the Package of Measures, including establishing direct dialogue with the LPR and DPR (Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics - TASS) authorities, as soon as possible," it said.

Apart from that, "the sides compared their positions on the prospects for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry added.