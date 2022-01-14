Russian, US envoys for climate to have talks in late January

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev told TASS on Friday he have talks with his US counterpart, John Kerry, on January 27 on the sidelines of the Major Economies Forum.

"We will see each other at a forum on January 27. In the meantime, we are exchanging files in the working regime. By the way, at his initiative in the majority of cases," he said when asked about his upcoming talks with his US counterpart.

According to Edelgeriyev, the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate will discuss issues of methane emissions reduction and coal production cuts. The forum will be held at the United States’ initiative online.