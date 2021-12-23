Putin admits he doesn’t have time to keep track of bloggers

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that he does not have enough time for many leisure activities, but he does play sport regularly in order to stay in shape.

When asked whether he tracks theatrical premieres or follow bloggers, he answered: "To be honest, I am unable to watch bloggers."

"I have not been watching anyone for a long time, since I stopped being the Federal Security Service Director," Putin said, reiterating his own joke he said first in the early 2000s.

Speaking in a more serious tone, the president admitted: "I almost have no leisure time."

"But I indeed do sports, because I consider it my duty, because I must stay in shape; otherwise, it is difficult to work in my schedule, which I must do, in order to execute the orders of the Russian people," the President explained.

He concluded the annual press conference by wishing the journalists a happy New Year.