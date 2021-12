Greek PM to visit Moscow in December for talks with Putin — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Russia on December 8 to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

"We already have a plan of the upcoming contacts. In December, we are looking forward to seeing the Greek prime minister," he said.

In November, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the upcoming visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Dendias wrote on his Twitter account that this is scheduled for December 8.