No interaction on Crimea between Russia and UNESCO is planned in near future — envoy

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. UNESCO’s Secretariat has severed all ties with partners in Crimea under pressure from the West, there is no interaction between Moscow and the organization in this region and is not expected, Russia’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov said on Tuesday.

"I would not talk about the difficulties of interaction, since there is none between Russian and UNESCO on Crimea and it is not expected any time soon. Under pressure from the West, UNESCO’s Secretariat has completely severed all ties, which were quite broad with partners in Crimea," he said adding that it relates to the contacts with scientific centers and associated schools.

Kuznetsov stressed that the Crimean problem has no connection to the UNESCO mandate and should not be considered on the organization’s platform. "We also discussed with the secretariat prospects of the UNESCO experts’ mission [in Crimea] to familiarize themselves with the state of educational, cultural, and world heritage sites. But soon it turned out that there’s absolutely no way for this initiative, since such a trip can take place only within the framework of a resolution stating that Crimea is part of Ukraine. So, the reality of what is happening in Crimea is totally disregarded. Unfortunately, under the pressure of the Western countries, UNESCO is engaged in cheap propaganda and the collection of damaging information about Russia," he added.

According to Kuznetsov, there is no chance to include new Crimean sites on the World Heritage List, since due to "the extreme politicization of the Crimean problem" even a strong case will not be considered.