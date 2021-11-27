International relations must be built around UN Charter, Russian, Chinese envoys say

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. The system of international relations must be built around the UN Charter instead of being replaced by a "rule-based order," , Russian and Chinese Ambassadors to the US Anatoly Antonov and Qin Ganga said in their joint article, published by the National Interest Friday.

"There is only one international system in the world, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the one underpinned by international law. And there is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the two envoys said in their joint article, dedicated to the Washington-organized Summit for Democracy.

"Flaunting the "rules-based international order" without referencing the UN and international law and attempting to replace international rules with the dictums of certain blocs falls into the category of revisionism and is obviously anti-democratic," they said.

According to the diplomats, democracy not only involves domestic governance, but also "should be reflected in international relations."

"The path to prosperity of nations goes through respectful cooperation with each other, despite some differences in views on particular issues," the envoys believe.

Washington plans to hold the online Summit for Democracy that will involve heads of states, human rights activists and businessmen, on December 9-10. A total of 110 countries and territories were invited to participate, including the Chinese island of Taiwan; however, Russia and China are not on the list.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that this event aims to "separate people and countries into democratic and non-democratic ones." Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the event a "chimera that is supposed to show that the West has some constructive, uniting agenda.".