Moscow, Minsk cannot but retaliate against Western pressure — Union State secretary

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are forced to take measures in response to Western information pressure against the backdrop of the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the state secretary of the Russia-Belarus Union State, Dmitry Mezentsev said on Monday.

"We can see mounting pressure, including economic and sanction one, on Russia and Belarus. This pressure is accompanied by information pressure and obvious information phantoms being created in relation to Russia’s actions in Belarus, which are impeccable in the international legal space and certainly concern the retaliatory measures that we cannot but take, in particular, in view of the situation that developed on the Belarusian-Russian border lately," he said.

Mezentsev recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements to the effect Moscow would continue to support Minsk in settling the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"This is an obvious fact," Mezentsev said.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants began to flock in since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border they broke a barbed wire fence. The EU countries have blamed Minsk for the intentional escalation of the crisis and called for more sanctions. Lukashenko said that in this situation the responsibility rested squarely on the Western countries, whose policies had forced people to flee from war.