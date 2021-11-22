Kremlin points to rising tide of Ukraine’s provocations with NATO-supplied weapons

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The number of provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces has sharply risen and they are being carried out with the use of weapons that NATO member states supply to Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The number of provocations keeps climbing, substantially climbing, and they are being carried out with the use of weapons that NATO states are supplying to Ukraine in breach of the Minsk Accords," Peskov told journalists.

He stressed that these were arms supplies from overseas and they included sophisticated and high-tech weapons.

"We are certainly following the developments with great alarm since we are well aware of the considerable sway extremist politicians have in Ukraine," Peskov pointed out.

The presidential spokesman said that details of the Ukrainian army’s activities as well as the issues of the Russian troop movements inside Russia should be left for commentaries by military experts.

Peskov noted that the Russian troops were holding scheduled and unscheduled exercises, as well as other maneuvers as required and rejected the claims of the Army’s increased activity.

"I can only say that in this case any movements by the Russian troops inside the country, and this relates solely to our territory, pose no threat to anyone and must be of no concern to anyone," he added.