Uzbek president’s visit to Moscow yields 18 documents — presidential press service

TASHKENT, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan signed 18 documents during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Moscow, his press service said on Friday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"After the talks, the presidents signed a joint statement on cooperation in the area of international information security. Overall, 18 documents were signed during the visit," it said.

According to the press service, the presidents noted the high level of bilateral relations between the two states based on strategic partnership and allied relations. Special attention was focused on efforts toward expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation.

"At the end of the talks, which were held in a sincere and friendly atmosphere, the sides once again reiterated their commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Russia," the press service said.