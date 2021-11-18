Moscow welcomes results of Glasgow climate conference, Russian ambassador says

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the outcome of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow and believes that finalizing the work on the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement is its key achievement, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s Ambassador to the US, told reporters on Thursday.

"Russia welcomes the decisions made in Glasgow," he said. "We highlight the completion of work on the implementation rules for the Paris Agreement as the main achievement of the conference."

He said he was referring to the setting of the general timetable (by the end of 2022-TASS) for the nationally determined contributions for limiting emissions and the agreement on trade in emission reduction units (under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement - TASS).

Russia sent one of the most numerous delegations to the COP26 summit, which was contrary to the claims that Moscow allegedly ‘’ignored’’ the climate conference, he said. Russia presented a national low-emission development strategy running to 2050 and the plans to reach net zero carbon emissions before 2060, Antonov said. Moscow also promoted the idea of forest carbon offsets and pushed for waiving sanctions and any other restrictions for climate-related projects and their international financing, he said.