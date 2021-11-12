Russia expresses concern over lack of consensus at COP26 over reduction of emissions

GLASGOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s special envoy for climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev has expressed concern over the lack of consensus among the delegates at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

"We express concern over the lack of consensus on the basic tracks, transfer and units’ use limits and the overall global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," he said at the plenary session of the conference ending in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday.

Edelgeriyev stressed the need for amending article 6 of the Paris agreement on climate, which envisaged the introduction of concrete mechanisms of greenhouse gas emissions control.

"The current wording of the text of article 6 that concerns the market and non-market mechanisms needs to be reworked," he said.