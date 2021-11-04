Crimea, Sevastopol are with Russia forever, Putin emphasizes

SEVASTOPOL, November 4. /TASS/. Crimea and Sevastopol are with Russian forever, as that is the sovereign, free and adamant will of all the Russian people, President Vladimir Putin said after laying flowers at the monument to the end of the Russian Civil War (1917-1922) in Sevastopol on Thursday.

The Russian president pointed out that the memorial serves as a token that Russia "remembers and loves all of her loyal sons and daughters, no matter which side of the barricades they once were on."

"Our country has regained its historical unity. This living and unbreakable bond can be especially keenly felt, of course, here, in Sevastopol, in Crimea. They are with Russia forever now, as that is the sovereign, free and unbending will of the people, of all our people," Putin stressed.

He concluded by congratulating the Russians on National Unity Day.

"I sincerely congratulate the people of Sevastopol, the Crimeans, and all the citizens of our beloved country, our Russia, on the holiday," the president concluded.