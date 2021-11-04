Russia will be helping fraternal people of Belarus, Putin assures

SEVASTOPOL, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow will continue helping the Belarusian people.

"Of course, Russia will continue to help the fraternal people of Belarus, no doubt here," the Russian president said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

According to Putin, "the Union State will be qualitatively enhancing integrational cooperation, which will eventually help improve the living standards and wellbeing of citizens."

"We will definitely be carrying on purposeful work to infuse the Union State with new content in order to unlock its creative potential in full," the Russian president assured.