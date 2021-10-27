Seoul and Moscow agreed to cooperate closely on North Korean problem — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Seoul and Moscow have agreed upon close cooperation to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong reported on Wednesday following negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We agreed upon the urgency to settle the North Korean nuclear issue, and close cooperation at different levels for the swift restoration of peace on the Korean Peninsula. We exchanged opinions over different activities of interaction. The Republic of Korea highly appreciates Russia’s constant assistance to improve inter-Korean relations and advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. We expect Russia’s further constructive role in establishing sustainable peace and achieving complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The South Korean foreign minister noted that in the negotiations the sides confirmed that Moscow and Seoul are reliable partners to ensure development and peace both on the Korean Peninsula and in the Eurasian space as a whole. "We agreed to continue our cooperation in this context," he concluded.

On October 19, North Korea confirmed that it had successfully launched a submarine-launched ballistic missile. South Korea’s National Security Council expressed deep regrets over the new missile launch by North Korea.