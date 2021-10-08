Russia interested in ‘thaw’ with EU, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow would like to revive relations with the European Union, though it is having a hard time comprehending the ambiguous statements from the EU on this issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Russia’s stance in relations with Brussels is very simple: we are interested in a thaw of these ties," Peskov told journalists adding that Moscow "did not initiate any curtailing of these relations."

"We are interested in unfreezing [these relations] and believe that we have numerous issues on the agenda to discuss," he said.

"Occasionally, we do have a hard time comprehending such bipolar statements, which call for containing [Russia] while building a dialogue at the same time, because here we don’t have a bipolar attitude," Peskov emphasized.

"We want to revive our relations with the European Union, we have an interest in this," he added.

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said earlier in an interview with Russia’s RBC business daily that Moscow’s plan on the principles of restoring bilateral relations was not as well-formed as the one Brussels has.