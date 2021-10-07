Moscow is alarmed by increase of IS activity in Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow is alarmed by the increasing activity of the IS terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the increasing activity of the IS terrorist group in Afghanistan," she said.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow noted with particular concern the IS activity in the proximity of the Russian embassy in Kabul, where five militants were eliminated on October 4. "We call on the Afghan authorities to take additional measures to ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission, as well as Russian citizens on the territory of Afghanistan," the diplomat pointed out.

She also emphasized that as a result of the recent IS terrorist attack at a mosque in Kabul, 20 people were killed and more than 30 left injured. "The group has intensified fighting in the south of the country, in particular in the Zabul Province," Zakharova added.