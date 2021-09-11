IS militants in Afghanistan close to borders of Central Asian countries, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of Islamic State militants (IS, outlawed in Russia) are located in Afghanistan, including the provinces on the border with Central Asian countries, according to intelligence, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed published by the Gazeta.Ru news website on Saturday.

"According to the intelligence services, now the region numbers tens of thousands of the IS militants and their followers, with the significant part of them concentrated in the northern and eastern provinces bordering the Central Asian countries. The leadership of the Islamic State openly announced plans to spread its influence to the entire region," the article dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks said.

According to Medvedev, the US during its almost 20-year-long operation in Afghanistan "could not offer anything against the Islamic State militants who massively relocated from Syria to Afghanistan." "The US pulling out of Afghanistan is only heating the activity of the terrorist organization which remains an enormous threat to Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe," he thinks.

Medvedev pointed out that the Americans did not attain the main goal which was expressed by the country’s then-President George Bush after the September 11 attacks - the victory over terrorism in Afghanistan. "Due to many US’ miscalculations, including in the Middle Eastern policy, the terrorists continue to operate in the country’s territory," he thinks.

He also named drug production among unresolved problems in Afghanistan. Medvedev noted that Afghanistan’s drug industry reached peak production figures during the presence of US and its NATO allies in the country. According to data cited, over the past 20 years the volume of the illegal production of opiates increased from 17 to 40 times compared to the 2001 level. The share of Afghanistan in the global production of these drugs makes up about 85%.

"All these examples once again confirm the idea that it is impossible to create a democratic miracle from the outside while simultaneously ridding the world of terrorism and drugs. Washington hasn’t managed to stabilize the situation in a poor country tortured by wars, transform it into a modern state," he concluded.