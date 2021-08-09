Russia, Saudi diplomats discuss settlement of Yemeni crisis

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Ways to settle the crisis in Yemen and ensure security in the Gulf zone were the focus of a meeting between Russian presidential special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al Ahmed, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the current regional agenda with a focus on the tasks of settling the crisis in Yemen, ensuring security in the Gulf zone, and resolving the Palestinian problem," the ministry said.

The diplomats also discussed top priority issues of further strengthening comprehensive Russian-Saudi ties, including a schedule of bilateral contacts and events.

The meeting was requested by the Saudi ambassador.