Recreating mechanism following Surkov-Volker dialogue was discussed in Geneva

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. At the Geneva summit, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden discussed the possibility of recreating the mechanism following the example of the dialogue on Ukraine, which was conducted several years ago by Vladislav Surkov and Kurt Volker, who served as Assistant to the Russian President and Special Representative of the US State Department, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station.

"We had special representative Volker before, Surkov conducted consultations with him — the Americans tried to get first-hand information about the position of the parties and received information about the position of the Russian side," Peskov said. "And now [at the summit in Geneva] they said that in general, it would be possible to recreate such mechanism," he added.

In his opinion, "of course, it is quite possible to consult with the Americans." The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that the topic was discussed at the summit in Geneva.

The channel of communication between the Russian Federation and the United States in Ukraine was supported by Surkov and Volker, but ceased to function when Volker left the post of Special Representative for Ukraine in 2019. In 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Surkov from office. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak now oversees the Ukrainian topic in the Kremlin.