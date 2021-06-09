Russia has no inferiority complex, says top diplomat Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia is always ready to render assistance to countries in need and does it not for the sake of bolstering its own self-esteem in the global political arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have neither an inferiority complex nor a superiority complex on the global political scene," Lavrov said addressing the participants of the Primakov Readings Forum. "However, we are always ready to render assistance to those who need it. This is our historic mission, and it is rooted in centuries of our history."

The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia would continue actively cooperating in the settlement of global conflicts.

"We work in Syria, we help with the restoration of peaceful life after we stopped the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh, we are actively involved in international efforts on the settlement of the situations in Afghanistan, Libya, Iran, on the Korean Peninsula and in many other trouble spots," Lavrov added.