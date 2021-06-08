Too early to talk about victory over pandemic, time to think about its lessons — Putin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the international community needs to think about the lessons to be learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although it is too early to talk about the victory over the coronavirus, we need to reflect on the lessons to be learned from that disaster, and how to act in the future if such situations arise," the head of state noted in his welcoming address to the participants in the Primakov Readings forum read out by Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov on Tuesday.

Putin stressed that the coronavirus pandemic had added to the existing challenges to the world order, with "more than 3.5 million people having fallen victim to it so far." "Its far-reaching social and economic impact is felt everywhere too," he stressed.

According to the Russian leader, "the fight against such a dangerous infection requires joint efforts by the whole global community, honest and equal cooperation". "However, unfortunately, far from everyone was ready for that," he added.