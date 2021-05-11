Moscow ready for contacts with US on Afghanistan, says diplomat

US withdrawal from Afghanistan to begin on May 1, end before September 11

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia is monitoring the situation in and around Afghanistan and can hold contacts on a related set of problems with the United States and other participants in the enlarged troika (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan), Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, and Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Tuesday.

"For the time being we are monitoring the developments and, depending on the situation, we may have such contacts with US and other partners in the enlarged troika," he said, when asked about Russia's future contacts on the Afghan peace process.

The latest meeting of the enlarged troika was in Doha on April 30.