Top Russian, Armenian diplomats sign biological safety memorandum

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan signed on Thursday an intergovernmental memorandum on biological safety.

"Today we signed an intergovernmental memorandum on biological safety. Its implementation is expected to make a substantial contribution to the further development of cooperation in this sensitive and increasingly topical area and will help strengthen our common biological safety space," Russia’s top diplomat told reporters at a news conference.

According to Lavrov, Moscow and Yerevan will promote "this topical issue within the framework of multilateral organizations, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).