Putin discusses work on state-of-the-nation address with Cabinet, Kremlin administration

MOSCOW, April 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Cabinet and the Kremlin administration on Monday, focusing on preparations for the state-of-the-nation address scheduled for Wednesday.

Rossiya-24 television showed footage of the meeting. Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists about plans for this meeting. According to him, it was supposed "to coordinate the key points of the future Address to the Federal Assembly."

Putin said back in the first half of March that preparations for the state-of-the-nation address had already started. Since then, he held a separate session with the Cabinet leadership, focusing on the results of the implementation of his last year’s messages. At other recent meetings, Putin repeatedly noted that the topics discussed and comments of participants in the discussion were important for him in terms of work on the 2021 state-of-the-nation address.