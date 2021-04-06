Lavrov discusses joint arms production with Indian top diplomat

NEW DELHI, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have discussed joint arms production, as Lavrov said at a press conference following their meeting.

"We have discussed the prospects for defense cooperation, including the joint production of advanced weapons in India," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, Russia remains India’s leading partner in terms of defense cooperation. "We are the only country that actually provides India with advanced defense technologies. We are confident that efforts to boost Russian-Indian defense cooperation are in line with the national interests of both countries," he added.

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Russia respected India’s right to diversify its ties.