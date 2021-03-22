Russian, Chinese top diplomats inform each other about their countries’ relations with US

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’ and China’s relations with the United States, the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar, and the Iran nuclear deal were among the topics of talks between Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, in China’s Guilin, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers informed each other about Russia’s and China’s relations with the United States. They also discussed a number of current issues of the global agenda, including cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar, and problems around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere. Talks will continue on Tuesday.