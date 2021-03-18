Putin ready to hold talks with Biden on Friday or Monday

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered US President Joe Biden to hold talks on Friday or Monday. The Russian leader will task the Foreign Ministry with considering the possibility of holding such talks.

"I wouldn’t put this off for too long. I want to go to the taiga on the weekend to get some rest, but we could do it tomorrow or, let’s say, on Monday," the Russian president told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Please, we are ready at any time convenient for the Americans, I will give the corresponding directive right now to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Russia]," Putin said.