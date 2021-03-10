Kremlin suggests fulfillment of Minsk deal would pave way for Putin-Zelensky meeting

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The best way to prepare for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine would be for Kiev to implement previous agreements on Donbass, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on Zelensky’s statement that preparations for a summit of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) were underway but he was also ready to hold bilateral meetings with the other three leaders.

"Any meeting, let alone a summit, needs to be prepared properly. In this case, the best way to prepare for the meeting would be to implement previous agreements," Peskov pointed out, adding that he referred to the Minsk Package of Measures and the agreements reached in Paris in 2019.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the Russian president "never rejects meeting invitations, particularly when it comes to meetings that can produce results and benefit everyone." Peskov also said that Putin "is a consistent supporter of dialogue." "It was President Putin that did a lot to find a way to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine," he noted.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said earlier on Wednesday that no preparations were being made for a Normandy Four summit because conditions had not been created for it yet. According to him, advisors to the four countries’ leaders maintained working contacts.