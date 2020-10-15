Oslo has no proof of Russia’s role in cyber-attack on Norwegian parliament, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Norway has not provided any proof of Russia’s involvement in the cyber-attack on the country’s parliament, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

"It is baffling that despite the existing and well-known to the Norwegian side order of investigation of such situations, Oslo chooses the path of unfounded accusations, not bothering at all to provide any proof," she said. "We can conclude that there is simply no evidence. If there was any, it would be provided or at least mentioned."

Zakharova reminded that Norway groundlessly accuses Russia of any cyber incidents on a regular basis. "I suppose the goal is not to make sense of what happened, but to find another opportunity to accuse Russia and to create the corresponding atmosphere," she said.

According to the diplomat, Oslo has set the course for further destruction of bilateral relations that are currently in a disappointing state due to the actions of Norway.

On October 13, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide claimed that Russia had been involved in a cyber-attack on the Norwegian parliament in August 2020. The Russian Embassy in Norway dismissed the allegations as a planned provocation.