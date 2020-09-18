{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian embassy asks US to explain report on assistance to "Ukrainian units in Crimea"

"In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries," the diplomats noted

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Washington has demanded that American authorities explain the NBC News report which mentions the US support of the "Ukrainian units" in Crimea, the statement published on the embassy’s Facebook page said.

"The statements provided in the NBC News report about the US involvement in "Ukrainian units fighting Russian forces in Crimea" were noticed with grave concern by the Embassy. In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries. In this case, they talk specifically about Russia," the diplomats noted.

"If it is true (and not the channel’s geographical myopia), we then demand the US side to clarify whether or not Washington directly or indirectly has facilitated the SBU (Ukraine’s security service - TASS) in organizing terrorist attacks against the people of Crimea," the embassy added.

The TV channel mentioned "Ukrainian units <…> in Crimea" in the context of the alleged "bounty program" by Moscow which, as the US media groundlessly claimed, involved compensation by Russia to Afghan militants for killing US military personnel. NBC asserted that some "current and former US officials have said" that such actions were "a proportional response to the US arming of Ukrainian units.".

