SCO winning bigger authority within international formats - Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is consolidating its authority within such international formats as the United Nations and the Group of Twenty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization ensures stability and creates conditions for economic and social development in its member nations. Apart from that, this organization is adding its voice to international discussions within the United Nations and Group of Twenty," he said. "And this voice is quite constructive. As a matter of fact, it is an alternative to those who is seeking domination in global affairs. First of all, they are our Western colleagues."

A two-day meeting of the SCO foreign ministers finished in Moscow on Thursday. The ministers adopted a number of documents that would be submitted to the SCO summit due in November. "The documents that were approved by the SCO foreign ministers are a major step in terms of current discussions at international venues about how the present-day world should look like," Lavrov said. "The SCO insists that this world should be fair, democratic, and based on respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the nations without exception."

The Russian top diplomat stressed that the organization comes out with important and useful initiatives, stands for a new, multi-polar world relying on the United Nations Charter. "It is a very promising format. BY the way, it is proved by the fact that many nations want to join the SCO as full-fledged members, observers and dialogue partners," he added.