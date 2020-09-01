Lavrov says Western allegations of no investigation of Alexey Navalny’s incident untrue

Navalny still in coma, on ventilator but his life is out of danger — Charite hospital

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Western countries’ allegations that Russia does not investigate the situation concerning the hospitalization of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny are not true, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking before the MGIMO students and professors Tuesday.

"We are being accused of not investigating this situation. This is not true. Starting the very day this happened, our Interior Ministry initiated a pre-investigative inspections; the investigation may begin once it determines, what exactly has happened," he said.