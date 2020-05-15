Russian, US diplomats discuss political settlement in Syria

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The situation in Syria and political settlement in that country were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and US Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation on the ground in Syria and issues of political settlement under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the conversation took place on May 14.