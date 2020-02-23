Kremlin urges not to make negative predictions about Russian-Turkish ties

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. No negative predictions should be made about the development of Russian-Turkish relations amid a recent escalation in the Syrian region of Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview with Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya’1 channel on Sunday.

When asked whether the Russian-Turkish relationship could worsen due to the situation in Syria, Peskov said, "Certainly, we would not like to plunge into this gloomy mood and in fact to make extremely negative scenarios, but the week has really happened to be absolutely restless."

Peskov pointed out that the situation in Idlib is still tense.

"You know that this week the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS] has been focusing his attention on the situation in Syria and, in particular, on the Idlib crisis," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically in early February after Russian and Turkish militaries’ another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists stepping up their attacks. As a result, military specialists from Russia and Turkey were killed.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Ankara’s readiness to use combat power in case of a military operation in Idlib. Erdogan stated that the beginning of a new military operation in Idlib was "just a matter of time," as all the preparations for the operation had been completed.