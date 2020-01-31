Russia ready to help China curb novel coronavirus proliferation, says Putin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help China to curb the threat of the novel coronavirus proliferation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"Following a coronavirus infection outbreak in China, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping expressing sincere condolences and support to all whose families have been faced with grief and wishes of the soonest recovery for those sick," as follows from the telegram released by the Kremlin press service on Friday.