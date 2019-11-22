Probe into Severodvinsk emergency cannot be public — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The probe into last August’s incident at a test site near Severodvinsk cannot but be classified, because tests of new weapon systems were involved, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Tests of new weapon systems were involved. For this reason it is only natural that the investigation being carried out in this connection cannot be public," Peskov said, adding that all current probes were "strictly classified."

The August 8 incident occurred at a military test site near Severodvinsk. Russia’s Rosatom corporation later reported that a fire and explosion that followed during a missile test on a sea platform killed five of its employees and injured three others, who were taken to hospital. On November 21, President Vladimir Putin met with the families of those who died in the incident and handed to the widows the Order of Courage posthumously awarded to their husbands.

