Return to Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through conflicts — Putin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called a return to the Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through "very hard conflicts".

"Socialism in full, that’s my own opinion, is unlikely [to return]. This is only possible through hard internal conflicts. But do we need these conflicts?" he said at his annual televised Q&A session.

At the same time, the Russian leader did not rule out the possibility that in theory "left-wing political forces supporting socialist ideas can control a country and the supreme political power." Putin clarified that "in the course of open political discussion any legal political force can win the people’s support by addressing them and gain a foothold in the upper echelons of power."