US threats of sanctions regarding Iran nuclear deal contradict logic — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Washington’s threats of sanctions regarding the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal contradict logic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated in a commentary published on Tuesday on the ministry’s website.
"In accordance with international law, the US must immediately return to the implementation of all obligations under the JCPOA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, lifting all sanctions against Iran restored since May 2018 and ceasing to create obstacles to the systematic implementation of agreements by all other states," the senior diplomat stressed. "The threats by the US to introduce sanctions in response to the implementation of the UN Security Council decisions are obviously lacking common sense."