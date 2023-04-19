Nord Stream sabotage cannot be removed from agenda — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. The investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines must remain on the agenda, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Pankin told reporters in response to the question about whether Russia will continue to pursue an impartial international probe after the UN Security Council rejected the relevant resolution.

"The issue cannot be just easily swiped under the table," he said, adding "The investigation is carried out by three separate countries who are not sharing their results with others, with us, and we are an interested party."

"The damage can be repaired, but the issue is whether it’s needed," the Deputy Minister said.

On September 27, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented destruction at three threads of its Nord Stream pipeline that occurred the day before. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on September 26 along the route of the pipelines. Russian prosecutors started investigating the incident as an attack by international terrorists.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article, which said, citing sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and Norwegians activated the bombs three months later. According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House security specialists.