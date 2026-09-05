Two people killed, 59 injured in explosion at military facility in Bolivia — TV

BUENOS AIRES, September 5. /TASS/. At least two people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at a military barracks in the Bolivian municipality of Viacha, the Unitel TV channel reported, citing the local police.

"Two people were killed, seven people are listed as missing, and 59 were injured," the TV channel quoted on its website Bolivia's deputy police chief Roger Roca as saying.

According to Bolivia’s defense chief Ernesto Justiniano, six military personnel are among the injured, while the others are civilians. Rescue workers are continuing to operate at the scene. The explosion occurred in an area where "pyrotechnic materials" were stored, the defense chief said. Nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave.