Eight dead, hundreds saved after catamaran crashes off northern Cyprus — authorities

ISTANBUL, August 31. /TASS/. Over 200 people have been saved after a catamaran crashed off northern Cyprus, while 20 are still missing, Prime Minister of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Unal Ustel said.

"Search and rescue operations in the incident area continue non-stop in coordination with Turkey. As of now, 239 passengers have been saved, eight died, and 20 are missing. The search for them continues," he told the TRT Haber television channel.

According to earlier reports, the vessel with 267 people aboard was caught in a storm shortly after setting sail on Sunday, began to take on water and capsized.