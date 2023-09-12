No casualties, damage on ground after Su-24 crash in Volgograd Region — authorities

VOLGOGRAD, September 12. /TASS/. There crash of a Su-24 plane in the Volgograd Region has caused no damage and casualties on the ground, a spokesman for the local authorities told TASS on Tuesday.

"There are no casualties or damage," the spokesman said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that a Su-24 plane crashed in the Volgograd Region while performing a planned training flight. According to the ministry, there were no weapons aboard. The plane crashed in an uninhabited area. Mi-8 helicopters of the rescue service have been dispatched to the site.