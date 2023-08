SEVASTOPOL, August 30. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet are repelling a drone attack near the main bay of the Crimean city of Sevastopol in the early hours of Wednesday, Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev wrote on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, anti-submarine warfare forces are repelling an enemy drone attack from the seaward. All forces and services are on active duty," he said.