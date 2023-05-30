Kiev regime attacks Moscow neighborhoods with eight drones, all downed — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has attempted a terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow using eight unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, stressing that all enemy drones had been taken down.

"All enemy drones were downed. Three of them were suppressed with electronic warfare systems, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Five more unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down with a Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Moscow Region," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the press office of the Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow Directorate told TASS that its staff was clarifying the details of an incident in the New Moscow section of the city where windows were shattered in a high-rise residential building. Firefighters who arrived at the scene did not detect any signs of a fire but, according to eyewitnesses, the sound of an explosion was heard at the moment the incident occurred. The emergency services told TASS that fragments resembling parts of a drone were found around the building. Windows were shattered in apartments on three floors.

Later, it became known that law enforcement personnel were verifying information on sounds of explosions reported at two more high-rise residential buildings in western and southwestern Moscow. There, window panes were also broken in some apartments.

Official reaction

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has confirmed that a drone attack took place. According to him, several buildings sustained minor damage, but nobody was injured in the capital and all municipal emergency services were working at the scene of the incidents. Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Moscow.

Probe by Investigative Committee

The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said that the agency was studying the circumstances of the drones falling. "[The identities of the] individuals implicated in the crime are being established," its statement said. The press service added that several buildings sustained insignificant damage caused by falling drones and a number of unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by Russian air defense systems on the approaches to Moscow.