Two Moscow residents request medical aid after drone attack, hospitalization unnecessary

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Two people needed medical attention following a drone attack in Moscow while nobody was seriously injured or had to be hospitalized, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"According to information from municipal medical services, at this time, none of the residents of the buildings damaged by UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] have been seriously injured. Two individuals requested medical aid. Nobody had to be hospitalized and the necessary help was provided on site. Also, the emergency services and several ambulance crews continue to work at the sites of incidents," the mayor wrote.

Early on Tuesday, several buildings in the Russian capital sustained minor damages as a result of a drone attack. All municipal emergency services are currently at the scene clarifying the circumstances. According to Sobyanin, nobody was seriously injured.

The residents of several sections of the two apartment buildings damaged by drones have been evacuated. The mayor also urged to trust only official sources and not to spread any unverified information.