One drone makes it to Sevastopol oil depot, second downed on approach

SEVASTOPOL, April 29. /TASS/. Just one drone was able to reach an oil depot in Sevastopol, while the second was shot down with firearms at the Black Sea Fleet’s outdoor observation posts, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Here are the updates on today’s attack on Sevastopol. After experts’ had worked on the site, it became clear that only one drone was able to make it to a fuel tank. The second UAV was hit by Navy’s outdoor observation posts with small arms. Its wreckage was found on the shore next to the terminal," Razvozhayev wrote.

On Saturday morning, fuel tanks caught fire at an oil depot in Sevastopol’s Kazachya (Cossack) Bay. There were no casualties as a result of the fire, nor were civilian facilities jeopardized. No evacuation efforts were required. The open blaze was extinguished in an area of 1,000 square meters. More than 150 personnel and 50 pieces of equipment were involved in firefighting efforts. Crimea’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said that an attack of drones was repelled in the region as well. The Russian Investigative Committee assured that all the circumstances of the incident would be established.