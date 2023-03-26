Nizhny Novgorod-Moscow flight flying back after sending distress signal

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Superjet, which sent a distress signal while flying from Nizhny Novgorod to Moscow, has landed safely at the airport of departure, a spokesman for the aviation services told TASS on Sunday.

"The plane, which took off for Moscow, has returned to the airport of departure. It has landed safely. A probe in underway," the spokesman said, adding that the plane landed 20 minutes after the takeoff.

The Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane sent an alarm signal ten minutes after the takeoff from Nizhny Novgorod when it was flying over the city at an altitude of some 3,000 kilometers.