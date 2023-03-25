Russian forces control about 29 settlements in Kharkov Region — administration

TASS, March 25. The Russian servicemen control about 29 settlements in the Kharkov Region, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS on Saturday.

"At the moment there are about 29 settlements under the control of the Russian army. Our administration regularly sends humanitarian aid cargoes there, personally going to the site when possible. But, unfortunately, not all settlements can be visited due to regular shelling," he said.

As Ganchev reported on February 15, at that time about 20 settlements of the Kharkov Region were under the control of Russian forces.

On September 10, 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the presence of units stationed in the Balakleya and Izyum areas of the Kharkov Region to ramp up efforts in Donbass. The military-civilian administration of the region announced evacuations, including to Russian territory.