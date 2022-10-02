Indonesia football match stampede death toll rises to 174, says agency

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a stampede and riot after a soccer match in the Javanese region of Malang has risen to 174, Reuters reported on Sunday citing Deputy East Java Governor Emil Dardak.

Earlier reports said the tragedy killed 127 people.

The Antara agency said local law enforcement forces expressed condolences to families of those killed and injured.

The Indonesia CNN portal reported earlier violence erupted at a stadium in Malang following an Indonesian league soccer match between home team Arema and Persebaya. Supporters of the football teams clashed after Arema FC was defeated 3-2. Supporters from the losing team had invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas against fans, which triggered panic and a stampede.